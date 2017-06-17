Watch: Claims Excellence Awards 2017 winners react (Part 1)

Video interviews with the winners of the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017

Insurance Times’s Ima Jackson-Obot talks to some very happy winners backstage at this year’s Claims Excellence Awards, held at the Hilton London Bankside Hotel in London.

Here are the interviews with the winners from the first eight awards from the night. Look out for Part 2, coming soon, with the remaining seven, which includes the two individual awards.

1. Claims Training Initiative of the Year: Club Insure

2. Claims Training Initiative of the Year - Insurer: AIG

3. Claims Technology Initiative of the Year - Insurer: Covéa Insurance

4. Claims Technology Initiative of the Year - Broker: Simply Business

5. Claims Technology Initiative of the Year - Service Provider: Audatex

6. Legal Partner of the Year: rradar

7. Customer Care Initiative of the Year: Davies, Sompo Canopius and Park Home Assist

8. Insurer Claims Initiative of the Year - Personal Lines: RSA