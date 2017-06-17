Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Watch: Claims Excellence Awards 2017 winners react (Part 1)

17 June 2017

Claims Excellence Awards 2017

Video interviews with the winners of the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017 

Insurance Times’s Ima Jackson-Obot talks to some very happy winners backstage at this year’s Claims Excellence Awards, held at the Hilton London Bankside Hotel in London.

Here are the interviews with the winners from the first eight awards from the night. Look out for Part 2, coming soon, with the remaining seven, which includes the two individual awards.

1. Claims Training Initiative of the Year: Club Insure

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times talks to Club Insure's Simon Mabb

 

2. Claims Training Initiative of the Year - Insurer: AIG

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times talks to AIG's John Carr

 

3. Claims Technology Initiative of the Year - Insurer: Covéa Insurance

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times speaks to Covéa Insurance's Adrian Furness

4. Claims Technology Initiative of the Year - Broker: Simply Business

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times interviews Simply Business's James Gilmour

5. Claims Technology Initiative of the Year - Service Provider: Audatex

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times interviews Audatex's Elliot Roberts

6. Legal Partner of the Year: rradar

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times interviews rradar's Gary Gallen

7. Customer Care Initiative of the Year: Davies, Sompo Canopius and Park Home Assist

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times interviews Gary Hemsley (Davies), Tom Paddison (Sompo Canopius) and Steve Leech (Park Home Assist) about winning this joint award.

8. Insurer Claims Initiative of the Year - Personal Lines: RSA

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times talks to RSA's Brian Doyle

