Savan Shah

Savan Shah is head of research at Insurance Times, working for here for nearly 8 years. With a masters in data sciences and having worked in a variety of industries, Savan brings a wealth of research expertise and passion to the role.

With a particular focus on research in etrading, MGAs, digital transformation and commercial and personal lines insurance, he has been instrumental in the development of the Insurance Times 5-star ratings reports, data insight books, webinars and more. In addition, Savan works collaboratively with a variety of insurance companies, MGAs and more to transform services and products through insightful research methods.

Savan has previously worked in various research roles in the European Parliament, national and local politics in addition to working in real estate and investment funding research.

Outside of work, Savan is a big Man Utd and UFC fan and enjoys a variety of sports and outdoor activities to keep fit and healthy. Savan loves to watch films and enjoy a variety of cultural activities.