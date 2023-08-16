Savan Shah
Savan Shah is head of research at Insurance Times, working for here for nearly 8 years. With a masters in data sciences and having worked in a variety of industries, Savan brings a wealth of research expertise and passion to the role.
With a particular focus on research in etrading, MGAs, digital transformation and commercial and personal lines insurance, he has been instrumental in the development of the Insurance Times 5-star ratings reports, data insight books, webinars and more. In addition, Savan works collaboratively with a variety of insurance companies, MGAs and more to transform services and products through insightful research methods.
Savan has previously worked in various research roles in the European Parliament, national and local politics in addition to working in real estate and investment funding research.
Outside of work, Savan is a big Man Utd and UFC fan and enjoys a variety of sports and outdoor activities to keep fit and healthy. Savan loves to watch films and enjoy a variety of cultural activities.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0)20 7618 3078
- Email:
- savan.shah@insurancetimes.co.uk
- IT Interview
Steve Cowman Q&A: ‘Market competition a significant challenge’
’With the insurance landscape evolving rapidly, MGAs must differentiate themselves,’ says managing director
- IT Interview
Jaime Swindle Q&A: ‘Service has become an industry wide challenge’
’Our understanding is that MGAs have fared better with service, but we cannot become complacent,’ says chief executive
- IT Interview
Paul Kneafsey Q&A: The ‘biggest challenges’ facing motor MGAs
’We continue to invest a lot of resource in delivering the best customer outcomes,’ says director
- IT Interview
Tim Baxter Q&A: ‘Market volatility is unprecedented’
’The pressure on MGAs will be around securing capacity that allows for continued growth and development,’ says head of broker development
- IT Interview
Nyasha Kuwana Q&A: ‘Parametric insurance is emerging as an attractive option for reinsurance underwriters’
’This means that we are in a unique position to support both our brokers and their clients,’ says head of product
- IT Interview
Paul Wingfield Q&A: What the delegated MGA market should move ‘entirely away from’
’We do see an increasing number of carriers agree that this is the way to bring stability to their own participation in the MGA market,’ says managing director
- IT Interview
Neil McCarthy Q&A: ‘Constant recycling of underwriters in company markets creates further instability’
MPR Underwriting managing director provides an overview of factors impacting MGAs today
- Research
Insurance Times’ 2023 MGA survey is now open!
The 2023 Insurance Times MGA survey is now open for brokers to share views on their service experience with MGAs over the last 12 months
- Research
Insurance Times launches Five Star Rating Report: eTrading 2023 Online Ratings
Insurance Times is excited to announce the launch of 2023’s eTrading Five Star Online Ratings
- Research
Insurance Times reveals 2023 results of annual eTrading survey
Insurance Times is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 eTrading Survey, with the full report and wider findings to be published for subscribers in June
- Research
Insurance Times Five Star Rating Report: 2023 Commercial and Personal lines Online Ratings now available
Insurance Times is excited to announce the launch of the 2023 Commercial and Personal Lines Online Ratings
- Latest News
Insurance Times reveals headline results from 2023’s Five Star Rating Report: Commercial and Personal Lines
The results from Insurance Times’ Five Star Rating Report: Commercial and Personal Lines 2023 are now available - how have UKGI brokers rated commercial and personal lines insurers this year?
- Latest News
Insurance Times launches 2023 ETrading survey for UK brokers
Insurance Times’ annual eTrading survey is now open for UK brokers to share their views on their eTrading experiences over the last 12 months
- IT Interview
Q&A: Investment in regional branches strengthens local broker partnerships – Axa Commercial
Axa Commercial chief executive Jon Walker tells Savan Shah how the firm is now better equipped to support SME customers
- IT Interview
Q&A: ‘Granular claims data with cross-search functionality has been a big blind spot for the market’ - LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Insurance Times speaks with Carla McDonald, director of insurance claims product management at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, about how claims data can be better utilised to support brokers
- IT Interview
Q&A: Markerstudy supports ‘broker partners by being responsive and agile’
Insurance Times catches up with Amanda Fox, head of broker management and product governance, at MGA Markerstudy
- Latest News
Insurance Times’ Five Star Rating Report: MGA market 2022 and online ratings are now available
More than 1,300 UK-based brokers participated in Insurance Times’ third MGA Survey to inform this exclusive report
- Latest News
Broker Service Survey 2022/23: How many stars do your insurer partners deserve?
Brokers nationwide can now participate in the annual Insurance Times Broker Service Survey for 2022/23.
- Research Centre
The Insurance Times Digital Adoption Report in association with Applied Systems launches today
Insurance Times and Applied Systems today unveil their joint Digital Adoption Report.
- Latest News
Revealed: Seven firms awarded five stars in Insurance Times’ 2022/23 MGA report
The survey behind this year’s report polled 1,300 UK-based brokers, who scored 43 MGAs on their service