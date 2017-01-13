iFarm's new partnership means 'unparalleled service' to brokers

iFarm’s parent, MGA Imperium, continues to gain strength in agricultural sector

iFarm Underwriting, part of the specialist MGA Imperium Insurance Management, has today launched an online agricultural fleet proposal underwritten by MS Amlin at Lloyd’s.

Imperium Managing Director Tony Lawrence said: “We’re delighted to start 2017 with Lloyd’s coverholder status and our new iFarm motor product.

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox. Sign up here

“MS Amlin are well established in this niche sector, and with our quote and buy platform and in-house expertise we can now distribute and deliver iFarm Motor to our broker partners with unparalleled service levels.”

The iFarm Motor quote and buy platform complements the already well-established iFarm Focus and iFarm Combined products.

The platform is backed by QIC Europe Ltd, an S&P ‘A’ rated subsidiary of the MENA region’s largest insurance company, the QIC Group.

Head of iFarm Alun Roberts said: “Since the launch of our specialist agricultural division, iFarm has become a key player in the UK farm insurance arena. The introduction of iFarm Motor further illustrates our desire to be the market leader in this sector and offer a varied and comprehensive product suite to boot.”

iFarm and sister brand iSure have launched a number of products in recent months and hired several specialists to service the companies’ continued expansion into the UK and Irish markets.