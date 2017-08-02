Fadata has bought German insurtech group IMPEO

The Deal expands Fadata’s presence in German-speaking markets, and extends its insurance process platform INSIS with mobile-friendly products and services to help insurers engage with their customers and distribution partners.

IMPEO’s insurtech specialists and business consultants, including the founders Ralf Bojarra and Alexander Schweers, the general manager, Thomas Rekittke, and other senior team members, are all joining the expanded Fadata business.

“Fadata’s strategy is to offer our clients the best insurance software solutions to meet their growing and changing business needs,” said Fadata chief executive John Macdonald.

“IMPEO’s solutions have great synergy with INSIS, our leading insurance process platform, expanding our overall opportunity to be the leading insurance solution vendor in Europe”