James Cowen
James is the deputy news editor at Insurance Times and joined the publication after several years working as a reporter.
His career began in 2019, when he joined a local north London newspaper after graduating from the University of Sheffield with a first-class honours degree in journalism.
Now working within the insurance sector, James has a particular focus on motor, M&A activity and financial reporting.
Outside of work, James supports Arsenal, enjoys watching Formula 1, talks about the key news going on in the motorsport for his video blog and unsurprisingly is a keen go-karter.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0)20 7618 3076
- Email:
- james.cowen@insurancetimes.co.uk
