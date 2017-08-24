Direct Insurance Group MGA iFarm boosts regional underwriting team with new hires

Specialist agricultural MGA iFarm Underwriting said it has hired a number of regional development underwriters to boost its plans to become a leading insurtech MGA.

Kelly Thacker, Mark Hughes and Helen Ford will all join iFarm from Rural Insurance to help the expansion of iFarm’s products across all lines and provide localised expertise to their brokers.

iFarm, part of Imperium Insurance management, the MGA division of Direct Insurance Group, said it has also hired James Leathley as underwriting director, who was formally head of business development at Rural and have since gone on to employ Shane Muscliffe, formally Development Underwriter within Rural.

iFarm, part of Imperium Insurance management, the MGA division of Direct Insurance Group, said it has also hired as underwriting director Rural’s former head of business development, James Leathley, as well as former Rural development underwriter Shane Muscliffe.

“By growing our regional presence with the very best Underwriting talent and developing market leading products via our quote and buy technology means our trading partners can benefit from our efficiencies and win and retain more business in this specialist sector,” Alun Roberts, Head of iFarm said.

Ifarm was launched 18 months ago and has signed capacity deals with MS Amlin, XL Catlin and QIC.