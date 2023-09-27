Jon Guy
- News Analysis
Briefing: Can insurers put Ukrainian Black Sea exports back on track?
Many underwriters said they were likely to wait and see how the initial transits fared before committing to action
- News Analysis
Marine insurers told they cannot leave clients all at sea with increased net zero ambitions
While the ongoing conflict in Ukraine loomed large, the challenges of climate change and technology were prominent pieces of the IUMI’s agenda
- News Analysis
Briefing: Home insurance showing cracks
Whatever the outcome, the data points to a looming crisis when it comes to subsidence
- News Analysis
Briefing: Are motor insurers ready to focus investment on electric power?
New research shows that ownership of electric vehicles is on the rise, but can insurers can keep pace with the change?
- News Analysis
Could the debanking scandal cross over into insurance?
The FCA said that it ’would not consider it appropriate to cancel a policy purely on the basis of a policyholder’s views’
- News Analysis
Briefing: Insurers hope reinsurers do not break the bank in Monte Carlo
Behind the glamorous location, the view of many heading to the event is that this year it will be a case of the two c’s – climate and cyber
- News Analysis
Briefing: Autonomous journey will test insurers’ ability to navigate risks
New research out of Australia has provided yet more evidence of the risks insurers will have to consider when truly autonomous vehicles hit the roads
- News Analysis
Briefing: Wages now key to battle for talent, but industry must revamp its brand
’The goal is also to minimise the tedious, repetitive and mundane tasks that lead to staff disengagement,’ says chief executive
- News Analysis
Briefing: Antarctic warning will add to UK debate on climate insurability
The industry may well be at a tipping point where its role begins to shift
- Latest News
Nearly one in five SMEs cutting insurance cover – Allianz
This development ’raised the risk’ of underinsurance, says insurer
- Latest News
RSA implements hybrid working for over 5,000 UK staff
Moves have been made to ensure the transition does not impact on service levels, said director of operational effectiveness
- Latest News
Risk managers should adapt approach to supply chain risks – Airmic
’Supply chains are adapting and reshaping in response to the fast changing and volatile world we operate in,’ says chief executive
- Latest News
Aon UK appoints new chair
The new appointee will replace Simon Jeffreys in January 2023
- Latest News
FCA to clamp down on insurers avoiding fair value claim payments
The regulator has seen evidence that some claimants are being offered prices lower than their vehicle’s true market value following claims
- News Analysis
Gerry Ross: Commercial motor sector still going through the gears in face of ‘systemic’ challenges
Historic data for pricing is ’no longer applicable’, says Allianz head of motor
- Latest News
RSA makes low carbon underwriting pledge
The pledge furthers goals set out in the insurer’s 2019 climate change policy document
- Latest News
Lack of socio-economic diversity threatening inclusion efforts in insurance, say experts
Workers in the insurance industry from the lowest socio-economic backgrounds progress 25% slower than their colleagues, says chair
- Latest News
Insurance M&A hits record but inflation will impact future appetite – FTI Consulting
Year-on-year transaction volumes fell during Q3 this year, says new report
- Latest News
ABI creates blueprint for DEI future
The UK’s major insurers and reinsurers also contributed to the new strategy document via the ABI’s DEI board sub group
- Latest News
Inflation driving marine insurance exposure concerns – Allianz
Marine insureds may need to adjust their policy limits to stave off the risk of underinsurance, says global head of marine risk consulting