Yiannis Kotoulas
Yiannis is acting editor at Insurance Times and the winner of the Most Promising Newcomer prize at the Biba Journalist & Media Awards 2023 for his work covering the big stories within the insurance industry.
With a particular focus on regulation, geopolitical and systemic risks and conflict, he has covered the insurance implications of the Ukraine war, riots in France and the commissions scandal for multioccupancy buildings insurance.
He graduated in 2017 with a degree in history from the University of Exeter and entered the world of trade journalism at a dental magazine. Before moving into the world of insurance in 2022, he also worked as senior reporter at a magazine for opticians.
Outside of work, Yiannis is an obsessive Arsenal fan and enjoys hiking, tucking into a tome and doing nothing at all.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0)20 7618 3080
- Email:
- yiannis.kotoulas@insurancetimes.co.uk
