Thursday, 13 July 2017

Rural Insurance managing director quits

12 July 2017

Rural insurance

Rural Insurance managing director Ian Barclay resigns

Agricultural MGA Rural Insurance announced the resignation of managing director, Ian Barclay.

Barclay had served at the Harrogate-based firm since February 2014.

“I’ve very much enjoyed my time at Rural in helping to move the business forward,” Barclay said.

I leave the business in great hands and well placed for the future.”

Chairman Allan Gribben said, “The business is in great shape, with a strong team in place. They will be continuing to drive the business forward.”

Finance director Richard Skingle will lead the business in the interim while the board seeks a successor.

Last year, Rural withdrew its standalone online cover for small farms.

 

 

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

Most Popular

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times