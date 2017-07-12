Rural Insurance managing director quits

Rural Insurance managing director Ian Barclay resigns

Agricultural MGA Rural Insurance announced the resignation of managing director, Ian Barclay.

Barclay had served at the Harrogate-based firm since February 2014.

“I’ve very much enjoyed my time at Rural in helping to move the business forward,” Barclay said.

I leave the business in great hands and well placed for the future.”

Chairman Allan Gribben said, “The business is in great shape, with a strong team in place. They will be continuing to drive the business forward.”

Finance director Richard Skingle will lead the business in the interim while the board seeks a successor.

Last year, Rural withdrew its standalone online cover for small farms.