Trailblazer Volkswagen to lead 45% drop in van claims
Trailblazer Volkswagen to fit new technology in all vans which will spark massive drop in freqeuency van claims
Volkswagen has been hailed as a ‘trailblazer’ after installing new technology in all its van which has proven to cut frequency claims by 45%.
VW has announced it will fit autonomous emergency braking systems (AEBS) to all its vans.
Thatcham Research says AEBS is ’probably the most significant development in vehicle safety since the seat belt’ and has the potential to save more than 100 lives and 120,000 casualties over the next ten years.
AEBS is proven to cut third party insurance claims by 45%, meaning van claims are likely to fall in VW heavily.
VW’s move means other car manufacturers are likely to follow, meaning AEBS will become standard in all new vehicles within the next decade - triggering a huge drop in frequency claims.
Thatcham Research chief executive Peter Shaw said: “Volkswagen is a trailblazer and should be applauded for being the first manufacturer to fit AEB as standard on all its vans in the UK.
“It is shocking that AEB, a proven lifesaving technology, has not been widely available to van owners or drivers until now.
“We call upon all vehicle manufacturers to follow Volkswagen’s lead, and fit AEB as standard across all their light commercial vehicles as soon as possible.”
