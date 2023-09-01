Chantal Kapani
My journey in insurance has led me to proudly don the patches of the London Market and SME brokers.
Beyond the world of insurance, I've ventured into creative pursuits that promote inclusivity and representation. I've collaborated with Detester Magazine to co-author a manuscript that champions inclusivity. Together, we also crafted an animated adaptation of "The Brown Skin She Wore Was a Weapon," which resonated with an audience of over 1,300 viewers. This project highlights the potential of multimedia storytelling to connect with diverse audiences.
My written work has found a home in publications such as Orange Magazine, Peahce Project, and others.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0)20 7618 3075
- Email:
- chantal.kapani@insurancetimes.co.uk
