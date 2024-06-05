Mike Edgeley

Mike Edgeley joined Clear Group as group chief executive in January 2021.

Before entering the insurance world, Edgeley spent 17 years in the military. Following that, he was chief operations officer and managing director at A-Plan, managing director at Capita and held various leadership roles at BGL Group prior to joining Clear Group.

He leads an active lifestyle away from the office, including trips on his motorbike with friends to rock climbing with his son.