Bluefin’s Robert Organ resurfaces to head up London broker

Robert Organ takes up new role after Bluefin departure

Former Bluefin chief executive Robert Organ is to replace Paul Tasker as chief executive of London-based broking group Tasker Insurance Group (TIG).

Tasker has decided to leave TIG to pursue other interests, the company said.

Tasker launched Lloyd’s broker Tasker & Partners in 1999, which remains a core part of the group.

Organ will join TIG on 4 September. He joins former Oval managing director Jeff Herdman at TIG. Herdman joined the group last year as non-executive chairman.

Organ left Bluefin last year after global broking powerhouse Marsh bought the company from previous owner AXA.

Herdman said: “we are delighted to be able to announce Rob’s appointment, it is a very positive reflection of the business’ desire to continue to develop and grow.

“We thank Paul for all that he has done since he started the business. He leaves behind a highly capable team who, with Rob’s leadership will go from strength to strength.”