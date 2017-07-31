Whitepaper: Ensuring profits through digital payments

Optal Optal looks at how digital B2B payments can help insurers drive profits and reduce risk

Digital change is sweeping through the insurance industry, and payments between insurers and their claims suppliers are ripe for a digital overhaul, with new platforms already in the market offering more secure, efficient and transparent ways for UK insurers to do business.

This paper explores the current challenges facing the industry, why B2B payments are important as insurers look to drive growth in the future and the benefits of one particular payment option gaining traction: Virtual Account Numbers.

To read more, click here