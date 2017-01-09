Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Your view: robot-takeover or short-lived strategy? #AIandI

9 January 2017

#AIandI

We want your thoughts on Fukoku’s announcement that they will be replacing 34 workers with a supercomputer #AIandI

The news that Fukoku Life Insurance will be replacing 34 claims handlers with a supercomputer that can assess claims over the phone hit the headlines around the world last week.

The IBM Watson Explorer is a content analysis platform that uses machine learning and language processing to analyse data to calculate trends and patterns.

The supercomputer takes and analyses the voice of the policyholder and detects keywords.

Fukoku has said that the final decision on all claims will still be made by a human, but what does this mean for the future of insurance and artificial intelligence (AI)?

We want your opinions! Tweet us @insurancetimes_ using #AIandI or comment on this page. We will be featuring your responses in an upcoming article.

