Katie Scott
Currently on maternity leave
- News Analysis
Insurance Times Insurtech 50 Report launches
Editor Katie Scott introduces Insurance Times’ new research report, in association with Oxbow Partners
- IT Interview
Rachel Longbottom: Industry must ‘get better at spotting potential’ differently to retain diverse talent
Head of service performance and innovation says the insurance sector must be ‘more vocal’ about its diversity projects, however the nuances of hybrid working still need to ‘iron themselves out’
- IT Interview
Mike Edgeley: The Clear Group aims to create ‘more efficient and structured’ business over 18 months
The broker intends to keep its ‘very people orientated’ DNA, but will continue work on ‘rationalising our IT’ and delivering ‘growth ambitions’, says group chief executive
- Latest News
Insurers’ service for brokers is still key challenge – Bravo Networks
Managing director believes ‘a perfect storm’ of factors has impacted insurers’ service for their broker partners – however, the situation is ‘getting into a better place’
- IT Interview
Scott Bennett: Broker network growing despite challenge of M&A activity
Managing director says The Ardonagh Group-owned network business has to ‘pedal hard to stand still’ in terms of maintaining member numbers amid broker consolidation landscape
- News Analysis
Opinion: HNW clients provide unexpected fraudster pool
Editor Katie Scott discusses how the ongoing cost of living crisis is seeing high net worth individuals resort to insurance fraud – an issue that has been previously ‘masked’ according to fraud experts
- Latest News
MGAs are ‘jam in the sandwich’ between company and London markets – Geo Underwriting
Chief executive emphasises that MGAs must deliver on service and specialist propositions if they are to succeed and ‘meet the demands and needs of brokers’
- IT Interview
Mike Edgeley: The Clear Group has ‘very healthy’ M&A pipeline that is ‘sticking to knitting’ in UK market
However, the intermediary’s group chief executive reveals he ‘will be keeping a weather eye’ on M&A opportunities around MGAs and Ireland-based businesses too
- IT Interview
Phil Bayles: Ardonagh Advisory to use ‘regular drumbeat’ of M&A to add ‘more strings to our bow’
Chief commercial officer reveals that the intermediary organisation is aiming to complete 12 acquisitions in 2023, with plenty of transactions closing in Q1 and Q2
- Latest News
Russell White: ‘Crucial year’ ahead after ‘tough’ reinsurance renewals
Peach Pi’s commercial distribution and trading director said 2023 has seen ’really tough reinsurance renewals for everybody’
- IT Interview
Jason Richards: Industry ‘can do much more’ to drive diversity and inclusion
Swiss Re’s chief executive for UK and Ireland highlights his 2022 achievements and 2023 plans
- Latest News
‘Culture, purpose, development and belonging’ are ‘crucial’ for industry-wide talent attraction
Insurance organisations must ‘give a really clear sense of purpose’ if they wish to attract and retain staff, says expert panel
- News Analysis
Opinion: Insurer service ‘disconnect’ for brokers still impacted by post-pandemic work models
Simplification, consistency and delivering on promises must become a priority if insurers are to improve service levels for brokers, writes editor Katie Scott
- News Analysis
Opinion: M&A fuels record aggregate brokerage growth
Last year’s private equity investments and broker consolidation caused hikes in aggregate brokerage across this year’s top 50 brokers – but will this be repeated in 2023?
- News Analysis
Briefing: Interpreting ‘beast’ of regulation is ‘battle’ due to unclear FCA communications
Insurers understand that regulatory compliance can be ‘painful and time consuming’ for brokers, but they believe that greater collaboration can reduce the admin burden
- News Analysis
Briefing: HNW insurers must work with brokers better to tackle ‘nightmare’ Range Rover cover conundrum
Following increased Range Rover thefts, HNW insurers have put the brakes on their risk appetite for policies covering these cars
- News Analysis
Briefing: Is the sector embracing plastic free repair materials to support UK’s sustainability drive?
Although plastic free materials are more attractive from a net zero perspective, ditching plastic in claims repairs could come at a cost for insurers and policyholders
- Latest News
BGL Insurance’s Thompson steps down as chief executive
Broker’s MGA owner plans to be a ‘major player’ in consolidation activity this year
- Latest News
BrokerFest 2023: Panellists set to discuss broker skill set required to support today’s commercial clients
Industry experts will clarify practical ways brokers can assist commercial clients amid the UK’s recessionary environment because ‘the role of the broker has never been more important’
- Latest News
BrokerFest 2023: The Clear Group, KPMG and Consumer Intelligence to discuss navigating macroeconomic trends at one-day event
Expert panel will talk through the implications on the insurance sector of the cost of living crisis, inflation, Consumer Duty and building resilience in closing keynote