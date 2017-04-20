Thursday, 20 April 2017

AIG unveils large Ogden rate hit

20 April 2017 |By Ben Dyson

Ogden rate hit

Ogden rate hit to affect troubled insurer’s first quarter results

Troubled US insurer AIG will take a $100m (£78m) pre-tax hit to its first quarter results because of the cut in the UK personal injury discount rate to -0.75% from 2.5%.

Lord Chancellor Liz Truss cut the discount rate, also known as the Ogden rate, to its new level on 20 March.

AIG had assumed in its reserving that the Ogden rate would only fall to 1%, in common with many of its peers, and so will have to boost reserves by $100m to account for the rate cut to -0.75%.

The Ogden rate hit will mainly fall on the liability and financial lines business within the commercial insurance unit in the UK, AIG said.

Readers' comments (1)

  • Anonymous

    Anonymous | 20 April 2017 11:15

    Is anyone surprised that this rate change hits at a time where IPT is at its highest for years? Well done to the HM Government for once again increasing to its Stealth Tax portfolio by enforcing rating increases onto a struggling British economy.

