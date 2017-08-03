Aviva and HSBC in ten year tie up

Aviva and HSBC agreed a ten year distribution deal

Aviva and HSBC have agreed a ten-year distribution deal to provide a broad range of general insurance products in the UK.

The insurer said the distribution partnership “is one of the UK’s largest general insurance bancassurance deals, and presents Aviva with significant growth opportunities in this market”.

HSBC customers will be able to purchase Aviva underwritten home insurance and travel insurance through the bank’s mobile and online channels, the branch network and over the phone.

Aviva previously had a five-year agreement with HSBC to provide home and travel insurance.

“This agreement – one of the largest ever in UK insurance – underlines Aviva’s offering and growth potential in the UK,” said Aviva UK Insurance chief executive Andy Briggs.