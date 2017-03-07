Insurers push government to scrap latest IPT hike

Latest IPT hike dubbed ‘raid on the responsible’

Insurance industry representatives have teamed up with business, finance and charity groups to pressure the government into scrapping the planned rise in insurance premium tax (IPT) to 12% and freeze the rate at 10% for the remaining term of this Parliament.

The consortium of leaders, including ABI director general Huw Evans, Lloyd’s chief executive Inga Beale and Biba chief executive Steve White, have written an open letter to the government urging that the rise is cancelled (see below for full list of signatories).

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the latest IPT hike, to 12% from 10%, in his Autumn Statement last November. The rise is due to take effect in June this year.

The push comes amid fears that the chancellor will reveal a further IPT increase above 12% in his Budget speech tomorrow.

In an open letter, the consortium of business and charity leaders said: “It is time to end this raid on the responsible by cancelling the planned June IPT increase and freeze it for the remainder of this Parliament.