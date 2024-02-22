Kelly Ogley
Ogley has worked in broking for nearly 34 years, spending 13 of those as a board member, and is chief executive of Howden Consumer and Local Commercial – the new name for A-Plan following 2023's rebrand.
She is passionate about improving representation for women, minorities and young people in the insurance sector and has vast experience handling SME broking.
