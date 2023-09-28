Stuart Reid
Stuart Reid has been the driving force behind some of the UK’s leading insurance businesses, including Stuart Alexander, Arthur J Gallagher as chief executive of UK retail broking and Bluefin as both chief executive and latterly executive chairman.
He has served as vice president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), chair of the CII Broking Faculty, deputy chair of the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba), and chair of Biba’s Large Brokers Committee, demonstrating his commitment to quality standards.
He is currently chairman of insurance broker Partners& and of sharing economy insurance specialist Pikl, as well as a non-executive director at Harbour Underwriting Limited and claims handling specialist MGA Qlaims.
- News Analysis
Briefing: Is the commission model of remuneration under threat?
The insurance industry finds itself in a defining moment, says Stuart Reid
- News Analysis
Briefing: M&A opportunities exist for those mid-market firms willing to align on culture
Firms of middling size in the broker market can take advantage of M&A deals that the bigger players may ignore, says Stuart Reid
- News Analysis
Briefing: Office-based working essential in people business of insurance
In the first of his new monthly columns for Insurance Times, Stuart Reid says the insurance industry should return to an office-first working model