Stuart Reid

Stuart Reid has been the driving force behind some of the UK’s leading insurance businesses, including Stuart Alexander, Arthur J Gallagher as chief executive of UK retail broking and Bluefin as both chief executive and latterly executive chairman.

He has served as vice president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), chair of the CII Broking Faculty, deputy chair of the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba), and chair of Biba’s Large Brokers Committee, demonstrating his commitment to quality standards.

He is currently chairman of insurance broker Partners& and of sharing economy insurance specialist Pikl, as well as a non-executive director at Harbour Underwriting Limited and claims handling specialist MGA Qlaims.