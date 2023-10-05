Matt Scott
Matt is an award-winning journalist who started his career as an Actuarial Associate Consultant at Aon where he studied towards the professional exams of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and completed an MSc in Actuarial Finance at Imperial College Business School.
As Insight Editor of Insurance Times, Matt reported widely on the UK general insurance market, focusing particularly on the financial and regulatory landscape. He has authored many well-respected research publications including the annual Insurance Times Top 50 Insurers and Top 50 Brokers reports, and spoken at a number of industry events on topics including motor insurance, regulation, cyber insurance, customer service, and financial performance.
Matt is a keen martial artist and football fan, and when not in the office he can often be found enjoying the countryside of Dartmoor near his native Plymouth.
- News Analysis
Briefing: Where next for personal lines?
It remains to be seen how long it will take for the sun to rise on personal lines insurers once again
- News Analysis
Gibraltarian insurers still reporting lower solvency positions than UK
With the Insurance Times Top 50 Insurers report out this month, data provider Insurance DataLab takes a look at the solvency positions of insurers across the UK and Gibraltarian insurance markets.
- News Analysis
Briefing: Insurance might not be Hollywood, but it still offers exciting career prospects
Actuary: The Movie might not have as much appeal as The Wolf of Wall Street or The Social Network when it comes to box office hits, but a career in insurance can certainly still be exciting
- News Analysis
What is the most profitable line in UKGI?
Insurance DataLab analyses the top performing business lines in UK general insurance, exclusively for Insurance Times.
- News Analysis
Briefing: Insurance needs to do more to combat climate change
Now is the time for the insurance industry to stand up and take action, says Matt Scott
- News Analysis
How are the top insurers faring on complaints handling?
Insurance DataLab analyses the top five insurers’ complaints handling performance, exclusively for Insurance Times.
- News Analysis
Who is the most profitable insurer in UKGI?
Insurance DataLab analyses the latest regulatory returns of the five largest insurers in UKGI, exclusively for Insurance Times
- News Analysis
Briefing: What makes for a good broking firm?
How does a small but growing broking business make the most of the opportunities available?
- News Analysis
Briefing: Brokers key to solving underinsurance problem
Brokers will need to take on a much greater advisory role to properly support their clients in tough times
- Analysis
Complaints fall post-pandemic, but how is the industry really faring?
Insurance DataLab picks out the choice complaints data to explore where insurers are succeeding and where they can target improvements
- News Analysis
Briefing: It’s been a bad week for insurers, but lose the FCA test case and things could get a lot worse
Not only could insurers be found liable for claims, they may also be forced to pay interest and subsequent claims for businesses that have gone under as a result of the delay in business interruption payments
- Latest News
Lloyd’s delays Part VII Transfer
All European policies must be transferred out of London before the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020
- Latest News
WPS launches ‘telematics for cyber insurance’
The Cyban App allows insurers to base a premium on the actual risk facing a company’s network, removing any reliance on outdated questionnaires
- Latest News
Why de-mutualisation is bad for consumers, and how it will affect the UKGI market
With LV= revealing it was considering the sale of its remaining life and pensions businesses, Insurance Times takes a look at the implications of wider de-mutualisation for policyholders, and what it means for the future of insurance
- Latest News
Willis Re appoints new specialty casualty co-head
James Moss joins with more than 30 years of industry experience
- IT Interview
Great businesses have greater value – Mistry defends broker consolidation
Brokerbility’s executive chairman Ashwin Mistry says that good businesses will always invest for the future, and that they should be rewarded for that in the valuation of their business when it is put up for sale
- News Analysis
Briefing: The sorry (but unsurprising) tale of Gefion’s collapse
Solvency and liquidity issues have dogged the unrated Danish insurer for years, but brokers will be hoping that early regulatory intervention will have saved them a lot of pain as the insurer’s collapse continues to unfold
- Latest News
Aviva pulls Facebook ads amidst ongoing hate speech row
The Stop Hate for Profit campaign claims that Facebook is not doing enough to remove hateful content on its platform and is urging businesses to suspend advertising over the course of July
- News Analysis
Briefing: Could brokers be next in-line for the Covid-19 BI scandal?
The FCA test case on the validity of business interruption claims in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will start next month. While insurers have been the ones under the spotlight so far, brokers could be next if insurer’s get a favourable outcome
- Latest News
Covid-19 hits Saga’s travel insurance sales but motor and home retention improves
The business has also sold 533,000 three-year fixed-price policies, with more than 60% of direct new business customers choosing this product