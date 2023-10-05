Matt Scott

Matt is an award-winning journalist who started his career as an Actuarial Associate Consultant at Aon where he studied towards the professional exams of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and completed an MSc in Actuarial Finance at Imperial College Business School.

As Insight Editor of Insurance Times, Matt reported widely on the UK general insurance market, focusing particularly on the financial and regulatory landscape. He has authored many well-respected research publications including the annual Insurance Times Top 50 Insurers and Top 50 Brokers reports, and spoken at a number of industry events on topics including motor insurance, regulation, cyber insurance, customer service, and financial performance.

Matt is a keen martial artist and football fan, and when not in the office he can often be found enjoying the countryside of Dartmoor near his native Plymouth.